Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Schools Archana Gautam, Tells Her 'Zubaan Par Lagaam Lagao'

During Friday’s episode of Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan schooled Archana Gautam for her language with her co-contestants in the show. He asked the model-turned-politician to take care of her words during her arguments and informed her that whatever she is doing is not liked by the audience. “Zubaan par lagam lagao," Salman said and added, “aapki image ki dhajiya udd chuki hai."

Salman also told Archana that she may not be concerned about her image but people who used to like her earlier are not liking her now. “They are hating you. Aapko pata nahi aapki kitne burai ho rahi hai (You do not know how much evil people are talking about you)," the actor said.

The host of the show also told Archana that she goes out of her limits during her ugly arguments. He also told her that even though her issues are right but the language she uses to convey the same is not correct. Salman also questioned Archana for dragging others’ parents and asked her not to repeat it.

Not just this, but Salman also warned Archana that if he can stand with her when she is right and bring her back to the house after being eliminated, he also has the power to oust her from the show. “You want to consider this as a warning, you can," he said. When Archana tried to defend herself saying she has not been abusing anyone, Salman said, “Aap maa, behen, baap par jaati ho".

However, looks like netizens are disappointed with the ‘polite’ way in which Salman dealt with Archana. Soon after the episode aired, several social media users called him ‘biased’. Check Tweets here:

For the unversed, contestants who are locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house are Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan, Tina Datta, Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, Sreejita De, Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Vikas Manaktala.

