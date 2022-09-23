Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Turns Gabbar In New Promo, Announces Premiere Date; Watch

While fans are eagerly waiting for Bigg Boss 16, the makers have now dropped a new promo of the show raising excitement among all. On Friday, Colors TV took to social media handles and shared the promo of the controversial reality show which features Salman Khan as ‘Gabbar’ - the iconic character from the 1975 film Sholay.

“50-50 kos dur jab baccha raat ko roega toh maa kahegi, ‘Beta so jaa warna Bigg Boss aa jaaega’. Bigg Boss 16 game badlega kyuki Bigg Boss khud khelega (When a child cries, his mother tells him, ‘Please sleep or else Bigg Boss will come’. Bigg Boss 16 will change the game because Bigg Boss will himself play the game)," Salman says

Following this, the promo confirms that Bigg Boss 16 will premiere on October 1.

Earlier, the makers of Bigg Boss 16 shared another promo in which Salman Khan hinted that the upcoming season will have no rules. The promo began with a glimpse of the crew working on the sets of Bigg Boss following which Salman Khan said, “Rule yeh hai ke koi rule nahi hai (The rule is that there is no rule). There is always a first time and there is always the next time. This is Bigg Boss time."

Meanwhile, no participant name has been confirmed or officially announced so far. However, several names of those who are likely to participate in Bigg Boss 16 are already doing rounds on social media. Reportedly, Arjun Bijlani, Shalin Bhanot, Shivangi Joshi, Tina Dutta, Poonam Pandey, and Jannat Zubair among others have been offered to participate in Bigg Boss 16. Recently, it was reported that Lock Upp winner and comedian Munawar Faruqui has also been approached for the show. Apart from these, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Babita Ji aka Munmun Dutta and social media sensation Faisal Shaikh have also been reportedly by the makers.

