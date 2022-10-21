Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Gives Tina Dutta a Ring To Patch Up Their Friendship

Season 16 of Bigg Boss is currently underway and the fans are loving the sight of popular contestants’ battling it out physically and mentally. From friendships to brewing love, the latest season is offering everything. The latest episode has been a little emotional rollercoaster ride for TV actress Tina Dutta. On the 20th day, Tina was seen crying while Soundarya was comforting her.

Earlier, Tina and Shalin Bhanot argued and it escalated to an extent where the latter told Tina that she lost the right to call him Sha. But apparently, both of them have ironed out their differences and patched up their friendship. How? Read further to know.

When Tina was called into the confession room by Bigg Boss, she was informed that her pet is not keeping well and its condition has been critical for the last 24 hours. After the news, she breaks down and Shalin notices and requests that she share. Tina then told Shaleen that her dog wasn’t doing well. Later, Shalin tried to console her and promised Tina that he would be with her.

After a while, Bigg Boss called the duo and asked about their patch-up and told them not to worry as he wanted to avoid confusion. In response, Tina said that Shalin annoys her a lot. However, Bigg Boss has revealed that he wanted them to resolve their issues and patch up.

Bigg Boss said, “Though it is a personal matter, keep human emotions in mind since Tina’s pet is not keeping well. This is why I thought of intervening." The Uttaran actress said that if there is friendship, then the priorities shouldn’t change.

Bigg Boss again confirmed if things are sorted between them, Tina got up and showed a ring on her finger to the camera. She mentioned that Shalin gave it to her as a mark of their friendship. Tina then ran away blushing.

