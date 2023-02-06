Ever since Shalin Bhanot has entered Bigg Boss 16 house, his Weekend Ka Vaar outfits have become the talk of the town. From see-through shirts to pink or green blazers, the actor has repeatedly caught everyone’s attention with his sartorial choices. Recently, Bigg Boss also complimented Bhanot for wearing pink and breaking stereotypes. Therefore, News18 Showsha contacted Shalin’s stylist Deeti Mehta and asked about all the planning she does for the actor’s outfits. Read to know what she has to say:

Do you take Shalin Bhanot’s personality into consideration while opting for his outfits?

Yes, of course. And Shalin was very clear that he didn’t want to fit someone else’s creativity but rather wanted an open flow of creativity as per his personality. Hence we aren’t sourcing outfits and everything is being created or bought for Shalin. His Weekend Ka Vaar outfits are completely customized and we have a free hand at going as per what his tastes are in making the best of creations. And we are blessed as he has the personality to carry off everything with so much panache!

How do you decide what might or might not reflect his personality?

Shalin is a dynamic and spontaneous person and so every week our designs change as per the show and how he is feeling. Each color, each fabric and each outfit has a story to tell, one that reflects who Shalin is. We have done a variation in colors, and patterns and given him everything from suits to co-ord sets, florals to see-through shirts, solids to polka dots and we feel blessed that each and every outfit has been appreciated so much.

Did he tell you about his preferences before entering the Bigg Boss 16 house?

Shalin had a very clear mind on wanting his outfits to be creatively reflecting his personality and standing for who he is. And it’s been a journey of sorts. We have been following it day to day and custom-creating weekend outfits as per how the week has been. It’s a lot of pressure but with it, I am thrilled on the weekend when the host Salman Khan too is mentioning what Shalin is wearing. It’s quite a compliment for a guy to be noticed for his clothes as generally, fashion has been female-dominated.

Before entering the show, how many weeks of clothes did you guys discuss?

In Bigg Boss, you can never have enough time… Shalin hardly gave me 2-3 weeks to put together whatever I could in his presence after which everything has been with him inside the house as per the journey he has in the game.

Did you expect his stay in the Bigg Boss 16 house for over 100 days?

I knew the day he signed on the show that this journey was to the finale. Shalin is anything but ordinary and hence I knew that he is going to be the toughest competition that all these housemates have. He is a true entertainer and an all-in-one package and someone that will leave a prototype of himself in the history of Bigg Boss.

Shalin often wears a pink t-shirt or a hoodie, is the motive behind it to break the stereotype that boys cannot wear pink?

He has worn pink a lot and in fact, Bigg Boss has mentioned the colour too but honestly, it’s not about breaking any stereotypes. We have experimented with so many colours and it’s so nice to keep receiving messages from fans also on what colours to try next. Our fashion journey is one in which we are taking feedback as well and it’s been amazing.

We saw how Hina Khan was sent over 100 night suits when she was in the Bigg Boss house, did you make any similar record for Shalin too?

For Shalin, it is the customization that makes him unique… it’s not about the number but the quality and he wanted to make sure that whatever he was wearing would be him and his personality.

Who do you think might win Bigg Boss 16?

I believe Shalin has it in him to win so I’m rooting for him!

