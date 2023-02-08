Shalin Bhanot is currently one of the Bigg Boss 16 finalists. Prior to his participation in the reality show, Bhanot featured in several television shows including Naagin, Do Hanson Ka Jodaa, Kulvaddhu and Air Hostess among others. However, do you know that there was a time when Bhanot was told by the doctors that he will not be able to run or dance?

Shalin Bhanot was shooting for his film in Rajasthan where he chose to avoid a body double and went for a stunt on his own. He had to jump from a height when he, unfortunately, landed on the ground hard with a big rock rolling over his leg. His Bollywood dream ended there when he couldn’t move and was taken immediately to Mumbai for his treatment. Dr. Joshi who has treated many sports personalities performed surgery on his torn ligament.

Talking about the unfortunate incident, Shalin Bhanot’s father recalled, “We were concerned whether he’ll ever be able to walk properly again. The doctor said that he will ensure Shalin can walk normally after the treatment & months of therapy but he was afraid Shalin would never be able to run or let alone dance. When Shalin learnt this, he wasn’t distraught but took it as a challenge to prove everybody wrong. He did intensive physiotherapy, buckled steel rods & heavy weights & strengthened his ligament. He later participated in a dance reality show & he won the trophy."

“Shalin has always managed to surprise us with his determination. When he sets his mind on something, he sure knows he will make it happen. He’s always been like this. He doesn’t believe in self-loathing. Give him any task at hand that challenges him, he will do it. That is Shalin for you," the actor’s father added.

Meanwhile, besides Shalin, contestants who are also competing for Bigg Boss 16 trophy are Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan and Archana Gautam.

