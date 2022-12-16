Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot's Ex-Wife Dalljiet Kaur Wishes Well To Actor In a Heartwarming Note

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 16, Shalin Bhanot broke down in tears after reading a letter from his father. He got emotional but soon wiped his tears sharing how his father says “Sher rota nahi." Now, Shalin Bhanot’s former wife Dalljiet Kaur has reacted to the actor’s emotional video.

On Friday, she took to her Instagram handle and penned down a heartwarming note for her former husband. She asked him to ‘play fair’ and wished him well. “Shalin, I’ve not seen Bigg Boss for a long time but came across this, I wish you well for this journey ahead. Play fair. Play with your heart," she wrote.

Advertisement

Dalljiet Kaur and Shalin Bhanot tied the knot in December 2009 but parted ways in 2016. Shalin was accused of domestic violence, dowry harassment and even attempt to murder Dalljeet. However, as reported by India Forums, after a long battle, the Bombay High Court gave a clean chit to Shalin and lifted all charges that were put against him.

Earlier in October, Shalin told Tina Datta that he and Dalljiet are best friends. Later, the Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress slammed her former husband for talking about their past and said, “More than being upset for calling me his best friend in the house, I didn’t like what he told Tina Datta; that we broke up over a silly issue. I have also been in Bigg Boss (Season 13) and I stayed for 15 days inside the house, but not once did I discuss Shaleen or bring up the topic of our breakup or make a joke about it. He would never have got any calls when I was inside the house. I am getting calls because he chose to speak about our divorce. During my stint with Bigg Boss, it could have been easy for me to cry and get attention, but I never did that."

Read all the Latest Movies News here