Bigg Boss 16: Shekhar Suman Roasts Housemates, Compares Them To Chicken

In the latest Children’s Day special episode of Bigg Boss 16, actor-host Shekhar Suman was seen roasting the housemates. The section was titled Bigg Bulletin with Shekhar Suman.

In the beginning, Shekhar says that the BB house is sort of a school where housemates are like students and Bigg Boss is their principal. He then takes a dig at contestants Ankit Gupta, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Shalin Bhanot, telling them about the kind of students they are.

Shekhar compares Ankit with a student who was once asked to be silent in class by a lecturer, then, despite the very fact that the teacher changed, he followed the same rules. He then went ahead and compared Sumbul to a student in the school who cries, even though she gets full marks.

The host further shared about Shalin, saying that he desires to be friends with Tina Datta; however, she isn’t showing any interest in him. “Neither she is showing any simple interest nor compound interest in Shalin," jokes Shekhar.

Concluding the section, the host says jokingly that Bigg Boss contestants are like chickens. As they’re grilled by Salman Khan, cooked by him, and at last they fight and eat one another. Later, Shekhar shows childhood photos of housemates and asks them to identify one another. This makes the contestants a bit nostalgic, yet they all enjoyed walking down memory lane.

Apart from this, in another segment later, three youngsters come inside the Bigg Boss house and act like Priyanka, Ankit and Shalin.

