Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Breaks Down In Confession Room, Says He 'Plays From Heart'

Ever since its debut, Bigg Boss season 16 has been one roller coaster ride, full of major twists and turns. It has been nine weeks since the contestants kicked off their journey on the reality show. Thus, to reinvigorate all the housemates, Bigg Boss allowed them to enter the confession room and vent out their emotions in the latest episodes of the Salman Khan-hosted show. One by one, each contestant was called to the confession room and asked to share their feelings.

The first contestant to enter the confession room was Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. She was followed by Shiv Thakare, who is deemed one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 16. After Shiv broke down in the house, Bigg Boss invited him into the confession room. During his conversation with Bigg Boss, the contestant shared, “I was missing my family, so I couldn’t hold it back. I wish I could talk to someone. I kept feeling that am I going wrong in this game."

Bigg Boss then asked Shiv why he felt that he was going wrong in the game. In his response, the Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner confessed, “People think he has won Bigg Boss Marathi so he would do all the planning and plotting. But, I play from my heart and I have always kept friendships over the game. I am only concerned about what my mother is watching. I try not to break anybody’s heart in the house."

He also added saying that provoking Archana was one such mistake that made him think that everyone’s perception of him has changed. He further said, “Even when I try to befriend Shalin, everyone thinks he must be planning something." He concluded his statement by expressing that even one word of appreciation would help boost his morale.

