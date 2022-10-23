Bigg Boss 16: Shiv and Shalin Get Into a Massive Argument Over Former's 'Charbi Nikalta Hu' Comment

Another day, another fight in Bigg Boss 16 house. However, this time the two contestants who have indulged in a massive argument are Shiv Thakare and Shalin Bhanot. In the recent promo of the show, the two can be seen arguing after Shiv argues that Shalin’s ‘thought process’ is difficult to understant. He further adds that the Do Hanson Ka Jodaa actor cannot be trusted.

“Pata hi nahi chalta ke yeh acting kar raha hai ya real hai. Ispe koi trust nahi kar sakta (One cannot judge if he is being real or is putting up a face. Nobody can trust him)," Shiv tells Shalin during a task on Weekend Ka Vaar. However, Shiv’s words disappoint Shalin who later asks him not to use words like ‘charbi nikalta hu’. The two get into an ugly war of words over this.

Several social media users reacted to the teaser and argued how Shiv has become arrogant in the show from the last few days. “Shiv has become too overconfident. Its is visible😂 Dal badlu, he is not loyal to anyone," one of the comments read. Another fan wrote, “Shiv is actually making Shalin look better for me. His language has gone to worst levels.. I was so wrong about this man."

However, some of the people also backed Shiv Thakare and claimed that the Marathi actor is being judged irrespective of what he is doing. “When he is calmly managing things..he is a coward. When he is reacting strongly against a fake person, he is overconfident. In short..whatever #ShivThakare will do..he will be judged!!" one of the fans shared.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar has replaced Salman Khan for Weekend Ka Vaar this time since the Tiger 3 actor is unwell and is diagnosed with dengue.

