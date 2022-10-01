Bigg Boss 16: Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill to Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash, Most Loved BB Couples

Bigg Boss, which is one of the most popular reality game shows on Indian television, is all set to return for a new season with a bang. The event will be hosted by celebrity Salman Khan. Bigg Boss 16 is all set to premiere today, and it will air on Colors on a regular basis. The Bigg Boss house is not only full of drama, ugly fights, and yelling. The contestants’ romantic relationships have also gone made headlines. Through the years, many contestants have gone on to express their love for their fellow contestants.

Bigg Boss has featured many couples over the years. Here’s taking a look at some of the popular Bigg Boss couples and what happened to them after the show.

Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon

Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon were Bigg Boss 7 contestants. They met on the sets of Bigg Boss 7 and fell in love. Fans and followers thought that they would even get married to each other. However, after a year, the couple called it quits. Gauahar is now married to Zaid Darbar, while Kushal Tandon is currently not seeing anyone.

Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel

During the Bigg Boss 8 competition, Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel were among the hottest couples. They were the most talked-about couple and both made several headlines. Later, the pair took part in the dancing reality competition Nach Baliye, and they co-hosted MTV Love School. After getting engaged, the couple’s relationship went downhill, and Upen Patel announced their decision to separate. Karishma is currently married to Varun Bangera, while Upen is currently not seeing anyone.

Tanishaa Mukerji and Armaan Kohli

Tanishaa Mukerji and Armaan Kohli’s camaraderie on the sets of Bigg Boss season 7 was quite obvious. However, many rumours circulated about their relationship with the in-house contestants. Other housemates thought their relationship was staged and only existed for the sake of the camera. Their alleged romance did not last long after the show ended. Tanishaa Mukerji is currently not seeing anyone, while Armaan Kohli is married to Neeru Randhawa.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, affectionately known as SidNaaz by their fans, remain one of the most talked-about couples in show business. They never officially announced their rumoured relationship but always showed respect and love for each other publicly. Sidharth Shukla died in September 2021 but their admirers’ devotion to their relationship remains unaffected.

Fans of SidNaaz continue to honour Sidharth Shukla alongside Shehnaaz Gill on a daily basis. During season 13 of Bigg Boss, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill grew close and eventually became inseparable.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary

When Yuvika Chaudhary was around, Prince Narula never missed a chance to show her how much he cared. The audience witnessed Prince getting close to Nora Fatehi on the show after Yuvika Chaudhary was evicted. The cute couple got married and are still together after experiencing many highs and lows.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra are among the most swoon-worthy television couples. The two have started dating since Bigg Boss 15. On social media, they both proclaim their love for one another and are very candid about it.

