Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De Calls Tina Dutta 'Male Attention-Seeker, Home-Breaker'

We have seen ugly catfights in every season of Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss and this season is no exception. This season has seen endless catfights — from Tina Dutta with Sumbul Touqeer to Archana Gautam with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. But the most talked about catfight seen in the BB House is of Sreejita De and Tina Dutta. Ever since Sreejita made a re-entry into the BB house, the audience had a hint that trouble between her and her Uttaran co-star was on the horizon.

Tina has expressed her unhappiness on camera and at times fights have also broken out between the two. Now, recently while having a chat with Soundharya Sharam, Sreejita called Tina Datta a “Male attention seeker."

In the 18-second video shared by Colors TV on Instagram, shows Sreejita and Soundarya can be seen having a conversation and the former opened up about Tina Dutta. She can be heard saying, Ladko ke attention ke bina reh nhi paati hai. Bohot logon ke ghar todne ki koshish kari, khud ke ghar isliye kabhi nhi basa paayi abhi tak. Aap andar se itna nakhush ho ki logon ko pull down karke aapko pleasure milta hai (She (Tina) can’t say without male attention. She even tried to wreck many marriages, which is why she still has not been able to settle down herself. You are so unhappy within yourself that you find pleasure after pulling down people)."

Watch the promo here:

Time and again, Sreejita talked about her and Tina, not being good friends even though their mothers are like best friends. On the other hand, Tina often has denied having a cold war with her and considers her a good friend. But in the initial days of Bigg Boss, she isolated Sreejita and bad-mouthed her as well.

Earlier, in one of the episodes, Tina was having a conversation with Vikas Manaktala and ended up leaking Sreejita’s home address in Mumbai which was aired on national television. Sreejita’s fiancé Michael Blohm was furious and expressed displeasure over the same and slammed the makers for not muting the part.

