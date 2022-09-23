Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De to Be a Part of Salman Khan’s Show? Here's What We Know

The 16th season of Bigg Boss will premiere next week. As always, the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will host the reality show. Several names of celebrities have been floating around on social media for the forthcoming season of Bigg Boss 16. As per the latest reports, the makers have finalized Yehh Jadu Hai Hinn Ka fame Sreejita De as one of the show's competitors. The diva has also appeared in daily soaps such as Uttaran and Nazar and will return back on the small screen after two-and-a-half-year of hiatus.

Apart from her, Manya Singh, Miss India's first runner-up, is also a confirmed contender for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss 16. Along with her, the show will feature TV celebs like Tina Dutta, Shivin Narang, and Shalin Bhanot.

Talking about Sreejita’s personal life, the actress proposed to her boyfriend, Michael Blohm Pape, in Paris last December while the two were on a tour to Europe. The couple had an unofficial engagement on Christmas Eve of 2019.

During an interview with ETimes, when they asked about her wedding, the actress said, “We haven’t finalized the date, but in all likelihood, it will happen by the end of this year. It will be a close-knit ceremony with just 70-100 people in attendance. I want to choose a time when people can travel freely to India and Germany. I will move to Germany eventually. I plan to relocate after five years, as I still want to act, work and earn a bit more in Mumbai. I shot for a web show just before our trip to Europe and also a film, which will release soon. Till then, I am busy with meetings, mock shoots, and look tests. I hope that a good project materializes soon.”

Speaking of her fiance, she once mentioned in an interview how much he enjoyed the Ganesh celebration. He is from a different nation, and she expected him to experience culture shock. He absorbed everything openly and watching this filled her heart with joy.

