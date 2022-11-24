Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer in Tears After Seeing Fahmaan Khan, Tells Him 'I Love You'

Several reports were doing the rounds that Sumbul Touqeer’s Imlie co-star Fahmaan Khan will be entering Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16. Now, it has been confirmed that the actor will be entering as the first wild-card contestant to support his co-star. A promo of one of the upcoming episodes went viral on social media where Shalin Bhanot can be seen losing at someone and screaming at what seems to be Sumbul. Later, Tina Dutta, too, gets angry over something and accuses someone of character-assassinating her.

Amid this, we also see Sumbul crying in front of Shiv Thakare and other contestants but soon it is announced that the season’s first wildcard contestant will be entering the house. That’s when we see Fahmaan. Sumbul is elated to he her co-star and runs towards him to hug him. She then tells him he was not supposed to come to the show but Fahmaan answers that he thought Sumbul might need him. She then says ‘I love you Fahmaan’ and later adds now that he is here, she doesn’t need anyone else. The two co-stars have an emotional reunion.

Watch the video here:

Sumbul and Fahmaan worked together in Imlie and became close friends. They have managed to stay thick buddies even after the show wrapped up. Earlier, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Fahmaan talked about Sumbul’s performance in the show. He appreciated her for being herself in the show and called it ‘commendable’. “I’ve been watching it for the first time. I don’t understand the game to be honest. I’m also not a person who can play mind games, I’m not a manipulative person. But I feel she (Sumbul) is not playing any game. She is just being there and she’s being herself, which is commendable. It is difficult to be in a space like that and still be yourself. Both she and Abdu (Rozik) are giving a very fresh perspective to the show which is very nice to see," he told us.

Meanwhile, the nominated contestants for this week are Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam, Ankit Gupta, Soundarya Sharma and MC Stan.

