Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan Slams Shalin Bhanot for Saving Tina Datta Over Her in Nominations

This season of Bigg Boss has kept viewers glued to their television screens with interesting twists and turns. And now the upcoming episode will be surprising for Sumbul Touqeer’s fans as they will get to see a stronger version of her. The viewers have already seen a shift in Sumbul’s and Shalin’s friendship bond which clearly is not the same anymore.

And now according to the upcoming episode’s promo, a nomination task will be announced by Bigg Boss in which Shalin will be given the opportunity to perform a task in order to save a contestant in which he will choose Tina over Sumbul. This will leave Sumbul angry and disheartened.

In the task, he has to save any one of the contestants among Tina, Sumbul, or Gautam from the nominations. The TV actor has to gather roses and give them to one of the three competitors to save them. Shalin will be seen showering all the roses on Tina. This biased behaviour of Shalin makes Sumbul feel disheartened and she throws the roses in the dustbin. Later, she will be seen retaliating in front of Shalin and asking him who is he to fight and yell at her for Tina. The Imlie actress says, “Aare aap kaun ho mujhse aake unke liye ladne waale, mujhpar chillane waale, ye cheez ke baad na ye normal nahi hoga (Now you will fight with me for Tina)."

In the previous episode, Sumbul chose to deliver food to Sajid Khan over Tina Datta, which resulted in a fight between the trio. When Tina and Sumbul were talking and trying to clear things out, Shalin yelled at her for not supporting Tina even though she was there for her when Archana spoke ‘nonsense’ about her father. The duo will be seen having a huge fight in the restroom area, where Sumbul will be seen going against Shalin. She puts her question strongly and asks him why he always chooses Tina over her, despite the fact that she is also his good friend. The Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actress says, “Jab baat Sumbul aur Tina ki aati hai, tab Shalin kabhi Sumbul ke liye khada nahi hota, sabse pehli dost main thi na (You never take stand for Sumbul. I was your first friend)."

In his defence, Shalin claims that he is not in the show for Tina or Sumbul and that he stands by his people. Sumbul yells at him, emphasizing that he should go and stand by Tina and not her. “Aapki ek he dost hai yahan aap wahin par roho, mujhe nahi hai zarurat aap ki," Sumbul says. She also ends her friendship with Shalin and sobs in the bathroom.

Bigg Boss airs on Colors TV and streams on Voot every evening. Salman Khan, the host, appears on Fridays and Saturdays with his Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.

