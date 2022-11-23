Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer's Imlie Co-Star Fahmaan Khan to Enter Salman Khan's Show?

Imlie star Sumbul Touqeer often makes the headlines for her stints in Bigg Boss 16. Sumbul makes the news for her connection with Shalin Bhanot and Tina Dutta. However, she seems to have separated from the trio now. Her Imlie co-star Fahmaan Khan also sent her best wishes and showed his support towards her. Now, it is being reported that Khan is all set to enter Salman Khan’s show to support his co-star.

According to a report in Zoom Entertainment, he will be entering the show for a brief moment. The publication further reported that during the weekend episode, Salman Khan will be promoting his upcoming show on Colors which is titled Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni.

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Fahmaan talked about Sumbul’s performance in the show and shared that she isn’t playing any games. He appreciated her for being herself in the show and called it ‘commendable’. “I’ve been watching it for the first time. I don’t understand the game to be honest. I’m also not a person who can play mind games, I’m not a manipulative person. But I feel she (Sumbul) is not playing any game. She is just being there and she’s being herself, which is commendable. It is difficult to be in a space like that and still be yourself. Both she and Abdu (Rozik) are giving a very fresh perspective to the show which is very nice to see," he told us.

Meanwhile, Sumbul Touqeer’s father has demanded an apology from Tina Datta’s mother after the latter expressed disappointment over his usage of words for the Uttaran actress. For the unversed, the entire tussle between Tina, Sumbul and Shalin started after Tina accused Sumbul of being obsessed with Shalin following which Imlie actress’ father spoke to his daughter via a telephonic call and asked her to stay away from Tina and Shalin. During their conversation, Sumbul’s father went on to address Tina as ‘kamini’ which left several disappointed.

