Bigg Boss 16: Sunny Leone, Arjun Bijlani to Appear on Weekend Ka Vaar With Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 16 has become one of the most-watched reality shows, much like it performed in the past few seasons. A lot of drama and fights have been going on in the BB house recently. After the feud between Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam and her brief exit from the show, the audience is eagerly waiting for Weekend Ka Vaar. Amid all this, there are reports that former Bigg Boss contestant and actress Sunny Leone will be making an appearance on the show with Arjun Bijlani.

The two are coming on the show to promote their upcoming MTV show Splitvilla’s new season. Sunny was part of the fifth season of the controversial show. The weekend episode of the Salman Khan-hosted show will also be joined by Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon for promoting their upcoming film Bhediya.

Meanwhile, in the latest episode, contestants lost their calm at the drop of a hat and got into several verbal spats with each other. Abdu Rozik’s captaincy was put to test and the housemates had to rate him. In the task, Abdu lost his captaincy. Meanwhile, Archana was caught hiding tissue boxes and sugar by Tina Dutta, which soon led to a huge verbal fight.

Archana then made some derogatory comments that irked Shiv who purposely provoked her by bringing up her political party. She lost her cool and grabbed Shiv by his neck and scratched him with her nails. The other housemates rushed and tried to stop her by citing that her actions were against the rule of the show.

Later, Shiv was summoned to the confession room, where initially he was schooled by Bigg Boss and then asked to decide Archana’s fate. The latter decided to evict her from the show.

When Archana was given a chance to apologise but she kept defending herself. Bigg Boss then decided to evict her and she then apologised to Shiv and urged him to rethink his decision. She then cried her heart out in the washroom. She again tried to seek an apology but Bigg Boss asked her to leave the house. However, there are also speculations that she might also return to the show in the weekend episode.

