Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Reveals She Was in 'Abusive' Relationship, Her Ex 'Slapped' Her

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 16, the contestants in the house, particularly Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta, recover from Salman Khan’s grilling on Weekend Ka Vaar. Tina discusses the same with Sreejita De and Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary in the garden. Tina also discusses Shalin’s aggressive personality and how, in the past, she had a similar relationship with a lot of drama and fights.

Shalin clarifies, saying that he has always stood up for her, and the two engage in a heated argument. Tina goes on to discuss her previous relationship and how he is still acting aggressively, forcing Tina to take a back seat in their relationship.

Later Tina says, “You made false promises and you remained aggressive. I was in a relationship for 5 years. He was also such an aggressive man and you are acting in the same way. I cannot stay in an aggressive relationship. If we are bringing out the worst in each other do you think it’s worth it?"

Shalin and Tina continue to argue about their relationship. Tina tells Shalin to give her some space and let her be, whereas Shalin advises her not to talk to anyone but herself and to hear him out when necessary. Tina also reveals that her past relationship ended with her ex “slapping" her.

