Bigg Boss 16: Tina Dutta To Sumbul Touqeer, Here's List Of Confirmed Contestants On Salman Khan's Show

After 15 successful seasons, Bigg Boss is all set to be back with a fresh season to entertain the audience. The show will premiere on October 1 with Salman Khan reprising his role as host. Bigg Boss season 16, hosted by Salman Khan, is currently one of the most anticipated reality shows, with fans eagerly waiting for it.

Every season, many well-known celebrities appear as contestants on this popular show. Only the toughest and smartest contestants survive all of the eliminations to become the winner. This season, well-known faces from the entertainment industry, ranging from Miss India winner Manya Singh to popular TV actors Shivin Narang and Sumbul Touqeer, among others, are sure to cause a stir in the controversial house. Take a look at the list of Bigg Boss 16 contestants who are set to up the entertainment quotient.

Tina Datta

Tina Datta rose to prominence after appearing in the show Uttaran, and her role as Ichcha is still remembered. Tina appeared in the web series Naxalbari with Rajeev Khandelwal in 2018 and also in the fictional show Daayan.

Shivin Narang

Shivin has appeared in a number of shows, including Beyhadh 2, Internet Wala Love, Suvreen Guggal, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas Veera, and others. Shivin also appeared on Rohit Shetty’s reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

Sumbul Touqeer

Sumbul Touqeer is a well-known TV actress who rose to prominence after appearing in the popular daily soap Imlie. Sumbul appeared in several shows including Chandragupta Maurya, Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein, and Waris.

Shalin Bhanot

Shalin Bhanot is a well-known name in the entertainment industry, and he has appeared in a number of shows throughout his career. He appeared in several popular television shows, including Naagin, Do Hanson Ka Jodaa, Suryaputra Karn, Nach Baliye, and Yeh Hai Aashiqui.

Manya Singh

Manya Singh, the runner-up of Femina Miss India 2020, rose to prominence almost immediately after her victory. The model has walked the runway for numerous high-end designers and has endorsed several well-known brands. She is a well-known celebrity with a large fan base as a result of her accomplishments.

Shiv Thakare

Shiv Thakare rose to prominence following his appearance in the hit reality show MTV Roadies Rising in 2017, where he advanced to the semi-finals. He later appeared in MTV’s The Anti-Social Network. Shiv then appeared on Bigg Boss Marathi 2.

Gautam Vig

Gautam Vig is a well-known television personality. He has appeared in popular television shows such as Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, Pinjara Khubsurti Ka, Tantra, Naamkarann, and Ishq Subhan Allah.

Sreejita Dey

Sreejita Dey is a well-known actress who has appeared in numerous shows including Uttaran, Piya Rangrezz, Nazar, and many others. Sreejita is rumoured to be joining the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 16. It would be interesting to see Uttaran co-stars Sreejita Dey and Tina Datta on the screen again.

Soundarya Sharma

According to reports, Soundarya Sharma, who made her Bollywood debut in ‘Ranchi Diaries,’ will also appear on the 16th season of Bigg Boss.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, a former Miss India contestant, is a well-known television personality who rose to prominence with her debut show Choti Sarrdaarni. According to the Indian Express, the actress will appear on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 16.

