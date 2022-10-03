Home » News » Movies » Bigg Boss 16: Tina Dutta Wants To Be Abdu Rozik's Girlfriend, He Calls Her 'Cute'

October 03, 2022

Tina Dutta says she wants to date Abdu Rozik. (Photos: Twitter)
Tajikistani singer Abdu Rozik is being hailed by all as one of the cutest contestants in the history of Bigg Boss.

If there is one contestant who has left everyone in complete awe after the first episode of Bigg Boss 16, it is obviously Abdu Rozik. Currently locked inside Salman Khan’s show, the Tajikistani singer is being hailed by all as the cutest contestant in the history of Bigg Boss. Looks like, he is Tina Dutta’s favourite too.

In the recent episode of the show, Tina Dutta can be seen expressing her desire to date Abdu. She asks the singer if she can date him and went on to say that she wants to be his girlfriend. “Hum iska Swayamvar kar rahe hai. We will get you married," she says as Abdu screams ‘Me?’. Following this, Tina says, “Can I date you? Can I be your girlfriend? You have amazing cheeks. I love your smile also. So cute, you are." As this leaves Abdu blushing, he smiles and calls Tina ‘cute’ too.

In Sunday’s episode, Abdu was also seen singing the song Dil Deewana along with Tina Dutta as a part of the task. Meanwhile, social media is also flooded with netizens talking about Abdu Rozik. Check out some of the tweets here:

Meanwhile, besides Abdu and Tina, other contestants who are locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house are Sajid Khan, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Gori Nagori.

