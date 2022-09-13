Bigg Boss 16 To Have No Rules At All? Salman Khan Teases Show With New Promo

While everyone is waiting eagerly for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss, the makers have now raised excitement among all with a new promo. On Tuesday morning, Colors TV shared a new promo of Bigg Boss 16 in which Salman Khan hinted that the upcoming season of the controversial reality show will have no rules.

The short video began with a glimpse of the crew working on the sets of Bigg Boss as Salman Khan said, “Rule yeh hai ke koi rule nahi hai (The rule is that there is no rule). There is always a first time and there is always the next time. This is Bigg Boss time."

Several fans took to the comments section and expressed excitement for the show. “Oh God finally Bigg Boss Aane Wala Hai (Bigg Boss is finally coming soon)," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user speculated what ‘no rule’ means and joked, “Mtlb is baar full on maara maari… Naice😂😂."

Earlier, another promo of the show was released in which Salman Khan promised that this time, Bigg Boss will play his own game. The promo mentioned that while Bigg boss has seen the game of the contestants in the last 15 years, this year he will show his game too. “Inn 15 saalon mein sabne khela apna apna game, lekin ab baari hai Bigg Boss ke khelne ki👁️Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 jald hi, sirf #Colors par!" the caption of the promo read.

Meanwhile, several names, who are likely to participate in Bigg Boss 16 are already doing rounds on social media. While it remains unclear about who has been finalised for the show, reportedly several big celebs including Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Shivangi Joshi, Tina Dutta, Poonam Pandey, and Jannat Zubair among others have been offered to participate in Bigg Boss 16. Recently, it was reported that Lock Upp winner and comedian Munawar Faruqui has also been approached for the show.

Reportedly, Munmun Dutta and Faisal Shaikh were also approached by the makers. Apart from these, Paras Kalnawat, who is currently seen in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10, is also being considered for Salman Khan’s show. However, there is no official announcement regarding the Bigg Boss 16 participants so far.

