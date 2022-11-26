Bigg Boss 16 Tops Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah On TRP List; Know Rankings

Bigg Boss 16 contestants might be upset with actor Fahmaan Khan’s recent entry to the reality show, but wildcard entries in the BB house play an important role in keeping the audience engaged. Fans are already wondering who the next wildcard in the BB jungle will be. And this yearning has undoubtedly helped the show to reach the top 10 in the TRP list.

In the recent ratings revealed by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Bigg Boss reached the 8th spot, leaving behind daily soaps like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Udaariyaan, Kundali Bhagya and Naagin 6. Certainly, the consistency of participants, tasks and heated arguments have elevated the graph of Bigg Boss 16. The Salman Khan-hosted show has received 1.8 ratings. In recent ratings, reality shows like Bigg Boss and Indian Idol have managed to enter the top 10 spots. Earlier, both shows were a part of the top 20.

As per a source, the viewership of Bigg Boss 16 has reached 127 million and the watch hours are more than 36 billion hours. Hence, the show has increased its viewership by 41 percent. In fact, Voot has recorded over 600 million viewers of Bigg Boss, an increase of 40 percent. Besides Bigg Boss 16, Anupamaa topped the list with 3.2 ratings, followed by Gum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Imlie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Faltu.

As far as the show Bigg Boss is concerned, a high-voltage drama is waiting for the viewers. In the latest episode, one will get to see Bigg Boss calling up the families of Sumbul, Tina and Shalin.

