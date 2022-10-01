Bigg Boss 16: Udaariyaan Couple Priyanka Choudhary-Ankit Gupta To Make Grand Entry On Nach Punjaban

The mega premiere of Bigg Boss 16 will be telecasted tonight (October 1) and fans are super excited about it. While fans are also eager to know who will be locked inside the controversial reality show this time, Colors TV has also been sharing promos revealing the same.

On Saturday afternoon, the channel shared a promo introducing Udaariyaan couple Tejo and Fateh aka Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta as contestants of Bigg Boss 16. In the short clip, they can be seen making a grand entry on the stage as they dance to Nach Punjaban song. While Priyanka wore a sharaha suit and looked gorgeous as always, Ankit also looked dapper in an indo-western outfit.

Soon after the promo was shared, #FaTejo fans took to the comments section to express excitement. While one of the fans called them his ‘favourite’, another social media user tagged Ankit and Ankit as ‘fierce duo’. “OMG we are dead," a third comment read.

Earlier, another promo was released in which Salman Khan was seen teasing Priyanka and Ankit over their relationship status. While Tejo asserted that they are just friends, Salman joked that a boy and a girl can never be friends.

Besides Priyanka and Ankit, other celebrities who are all set to enter the Bigg Boss 16 house include Tina Dutta, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Vig, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, Shivin Narang, Manya Singh, and Soundarya Sharma. During the press event of the show, Salman Khan had also confirmed Tajikistan singer Abdu Rozik as the contestant.

Bigg Boss 16 will premiere at 9:30 pm on Saturday, i.e. October 1 on Colors TV. The show will air from Monday to Friday at 10:00 pm on the channel whereas on weekends, Salman Khan will be hosting the show from 9:30 pm.

