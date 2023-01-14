Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Abdu Exits Show, Shiv Breaks Down, Sajid, Others Emotional

Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode started with Salman Khan confronting the housemates and schooling them on their behaviours over the week. Salman talks to Sumbul Touqeer Khan about what her uncle told her during family week. The host asks her to speak up and say if she doesn’t like something to her friends. He asks Sumbul whether she thinks people in the house appreciate her. She talks about her self-doubt. He says that she doesn’t get appreciation because she is the only housemate who hasn’t changed at all.

Salman then talks to Nimrit Kaur and what her father told him during the family week. She talks about being vulnerable in front of her dad. Later Priyanka Chahar says that Nimrit doesn’t show her individuality, unlike Shiv, Sajid or Abdu. She says that Sajid uses mind games and it irks him. However, Priyanka says that it was meant as a compliment because it is a good thing he uses his mind.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Salman welcomes a senior anchor Dibang and producer Sandiip Sikcand to interact with the contestants. Sandiip talks to Shalin about his relationship with Tina and questions why he fell in love during the show. Shalin replied that he got carried away and called himself an emotional fool. Tina says that she was not the one to show him affection first, it was the other way around. Sandiip and Dibang question the two about their feelings towards each other while the two point fingers at each other.

Sandiip also says that Priyanka Chahar seems lost ever since Ankit Gupta was evicted from the show. Next, Salman Khan plays a game with the housemates where he asks them to name one contestant who is zero without another contestant. Most of them say Tina is zero without Shalin. Priyanka, Tina and Shalin say that Soundarya is zero without Archana.

Advertisement

Shalin and Tina also have a conversation separately where the latter asks the former not to play blame games. Shalin tells Tina that if he ever talks about him to other housemates, he will reveal everything about her.

On the other hand, Simi Grewal interviews Salman Khan. The duo discuss about the behavioural pattern of the housemates and how they change completely once they are inside the Bigg Boss house. The host also opens up about his personal relationships. He mentions that peace is the most important factor in a relationship. Simi then asks him which friends of his he would take inside the Bigg Boss house to which Salman names Sanjay Dut, Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and Katrina Kaif.

Advertisement

However, a shocking revelation is in store for the housemates. Bigg Boss announces that Abdu Rozik will have to leave the show due to his prior work commitments. He informs that Abdu and his team made the decision but Abdu claims he was not aware of it. He bids goodbye to the contestants and leaves the house. After Abdu leaves, Shiv breaks down.

Read all the Latest Movies News here