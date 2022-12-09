Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Tina Dutta Confesses She is Lonely, Vikas Manaktala is the New Wild Card Contestant

On Friday’s episode of Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan welcomes Shehnaaz Gill on stage and shares fun moments with her but he also schools the housemates for their behaviour over the week. The host questioned Tina for mentioning her friend in the house a lot of times. She later goes to the confession room and shares that she is lonely in the Bigg Boss house and she is frustrated. Talking of Shalin, she said she doesn’t know what is being interpreted outside but she wants to take a stand against him for being rude to her. She adds he is also the one she can talk to so she can’t take a stand.

She adds there are two groups in the house. Salman then advised her to play her own game and try to communicate with the housemates. Tina finally confesses that ZooZoo, her friend she keeps mentioning is actually a guy friend but they are just friends.

Salman Khan then talks about Sajid Khan forming groups in the house and exposes his game plan. Next, he talks to MC Stan about his statement about wanting to leave the house. He gives Stan the option to leave as well. When asked who will miss Stan if he exits, most of the housemates raise their hands and convince him to stay back. Stan shares he can’t focus on the show to which Tina adds that he is suffering from depression. However, Salman encourages Stan.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan welcomes TV actor Vikas Manaktala as the new wildcard contestant. After entering the house, he calls Tina fake and her relationship with Shalin Bhanot at her convenience. He also calls Archana Gautam and Sajid Khan ‘dhokebaaz.’

