Bigg Boss 16: What Host Salman Khan Told Shiv Thakare About His Performance

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2 winner Shiv Thakare has entered the Hindi Bigg Boss Season 16 this time. Shiv Thakare’s entry into the Bigg Boss house has changed the game. Recently, a video in which the host of the show, Salman Khan, is seen praising Shiv surfaced on the internet. Salman also told Shiv some of his shortcomings. Answering that, Shiv Thakar has won everyone’s hearts.

A video has been shared on Shiv’s official Instagram handle in which Salman Khan is seen having dinner with everyone in the Bigg Boss house. While eating, Salman is chatting with everyone and reviews the contribution of the participants in the show. While talking to Shiv, Salman praises Shiv in Marathi. He says, “Shiv, you are playing very well. But one thing we have seen is that when you take a stand for anything, you raise your voice. Then when you see there is a big group against you. That’s where you take a step back."

Responding to Salman Khan’s statement, Shiv says, “Sir, my voice is not muffled. I just don’t want to stretch the matter. Because within these 4-5 days, there have been a lot of fights regarding the nominations. After that, the atmosphere and the vibe of the house changed completely." He added that he wants to end the fight as soon as he can.

The video is loved by the viewers. Fans have praised Shiv’s understanding in front of Salman Khan and everyone in the house.

Shiv is doing the real hard work required for the game and his fans have supported him. This video of Shiv is currently going viral all over social media.

Shiv’s fan believes he will also win Hindi Bigg Boss 16. “Shiv, you are playing very well. We are always with you," said one of his fans. another user commented, “Shiv you are doing the right thing, you have our full support". So many people have also expressed their love by saying “Shiva Dada’s will win".

Shiv started his career by participating in the reality show MTV Roadies Rising in 2017. He reached the semi-finals of the show. After that, he appeared in MTV’s The Anti-Social Network in 2019. But recently, he turned into an entrepreneur by launching his new deodorant brand.

Apart from this, for the unversed, celebrities who are locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house this year are Abdu Rozik, Tina Dutta, Sajid Khan, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Ankit Gupta, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Gori Nagori.

