Bigg Boss 16: When ‘Bhai- Behen Vibes’ of Shiv Thakare and Sumbul Khan Went Viral

It’s only been three weeks since Bigg Boss House 16 started airing, and the season is already picking pace, with new equations emerging. From the tussle over the captaincy to the gossip task, the show has created quite a buzz. And now just as the unresolved equation of Sumbul, Shalin, and Tina had its magic going, another person has come into the mix.

It’s none other than the captain of the house, Shiv Thakare. The dancing video of Sumbul and Shiv is trending on social media. Fans are wondering if Sumbul was taking Shiv’s help to corner Shalin and Tina. Fans of Sumbul and Shiv are admiring their chemistry.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

If you are a regular viewer of Bigg Boss, then you might know the equation between Shiv, Sumbul, Shalin, and Tina. While Shalin and Tina share a special bond, Sumbul and Shiv are enjoying Bhai-Behen vibes. On his Instagram, Shiv poas posted a special video of them dancing and the catch is hidden in the caption. “Dance it like this Brother Sister Duo Bhai-Behen Vibes."

Sumbul’s father appreciated him and called Shiv ‘real Maratha’. In yesterday’s episode, Shiv and Nimrit were seen targeting Archana, while she was asleep. This incident will snowball into a huge drama in the house.

The upcoming episode of the Bigg Boss, that is Weekend Ka War, will be interesting as Karan Johar and Salman Khan will be hosting the night. BB’s new trend of ‘saam, daam, dand, bhed’ has added full masala to the show. The nominated contestants from the BB house are Shalin, Sumbul, and Manya.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here