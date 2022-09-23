Bigg Boss 16: Where is BB House and Who Designs it? All You Need to Know

One of the most controversial and equally popular shows Bigg Boss is once again returning with its latest season. Season 16 will premiere on October 1 at 6 pm on Colours TV. This time, too, Bollywood Bhaijaan Salman Khan will be hosting the show.

However, even before the show goes on air, there is a lot of discussion about the house, design, crew members, household expenses, and contestants. Today, we are going to share with you the details about how many people work behind the scenes to make it possible for you to watch the show.

The first question that comes to our mind is where the Bigg Boss House is

Bigg Boss is considered a hugely popular show on the small screen. This show always remains at the forefront of the TRP race. The interior design of the house and the interiors in this show are also eye-catching. Initially, until the fourth season, the Bigg Boss house was built in Lonavla. Only apart from the fifth season, the house has been in Lonavala until the twelfth season. Another spacious house was set up at Goregaon in Mumbai for the thirteenth and fifteenth seasons. And for the fourteenth season, it was built in Filmcity.

The second question that strikes our head is the area price of Bigg Boss.

The Bigg Boss house is based on different themes each season. The BB house is very spacious and full of facilities. From the stylish kitchen, and swimming pool to the gym. The house is spread over an area of about 18,500 square feet. The cost of this house is crores. It also costs crores to design and maintain the house. But the exact price of the house is yet to be officially revealed.

Now let us know who designed the BB house.

Bigg Boss is the Hindi version of Big Brother. The show has been produced by Endemol Shine through Viacom 18 and Disney Star in India. About 500 to 600 labourers are employed to build this house. Many reports say not one or two, but it takes six months to complete the set.

The Bigg Boss house is designed by director Omang Kumar and his wife Vanita Kumar together. Omung Kumar has directed many films like Mary Kom, Sarbjit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and many more.

Currently, the makers of Bigg Boss 16 are busy finalising contestants and renovating the BB house. But BB fans are upset and asking the makers to release the second promo and names of the contestants.

