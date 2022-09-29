Bigg Boss 16: Who is MC Stan? Everything You Need To Know About Second Contestant On Salman Khan's Show

Given the craze around the reality show, everything comes to a grinding stop when talk about Bigg Boss surfaces, at least in the World of television. Makers of Bigg Boss, India’s biggest reality TV programme, and Colors TV launched the 16th season of the show on September 27 during a press meet in Mumbai. Audiences have already taken an interest in the Salman Khan-hosted show owing to its promotional videos. Salman Khan also revealed the first confirmed Bigg Boss 16 participant- Abdu Roziq, and now as per a recent promo of the show, rapper MC Stan has emerged as the second participant.

The promo was uploaded and then removed from the channel’s social media accounts. But the video gained traction on social media. In the teaser, the rapper was seen flaunting his blingy chains and demonstrating his rapping abilities when suddenly Bigg Boss’ voice cuts him off. As a contestant, MC Stan refers to Bigg Boss as “Bro." He is reminded by Bigg Boss, though, that he is a boss and not a bro. “Bro kehte kehte udaayenge saare hosh, kyunki ab khelenge Bigg Boss khud in this programme," the channel had captioned the promo.

Who is MC Stan?

MC Stan is a rapper from Pune who began singing qawwali at the age of 12. He has 2.78 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

He has also worked with famous rapper Raftaar. In addition to his dissing rap war with Emiway Bantai, MC Stan gained fame for his song Wata, which has over 21 million views.

A game changer in MC Stan’s rap music career, Khuja Mat has over 35 Million views on YouTube.

The rapper believes that the song Aastaghfirullah paved way for his image makeover, allowing his followers to see his side as well.

When recounting his journey, MC Stan admitted that his way of life had radically changed, going from sleeping in a rickshaw to driving around in luxury cars.

Colors TV and OTT platform Voot will broadcast the Bigg Boss 16 premiere on October 1st. The show will begin air at 9.30 p.m. and will be available on Voot from 9 p.m. “Game badlega kyunki Bigg Boss khud khelega" is the slogan for this season which suggests that Bigg Boss will also play the game with participants this year.

