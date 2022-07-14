Bigg Boss 16: Will Salman Khan Charge Rs 1000 Crore For Hosting The Show?

Bigg Boss has drawn a lot of media interest much before the formal announcement of the next season. Dedicated fans are going completely gaga over all the new updates that are churning out on the internet every day. Like every year, Salman Khan will return to host the popular show in its 16th season. The Dabangg actor has hosted the controversial show for the previous 13 years and will entertain his audience this year as well. now as per several media reports, Salman Khan has demanded Rs 1000 crore for next season.

According to a report in Tellychakkar, “Salman has asked for a three-time hike in fees considering that he hasn’t got a big raise in the past few seasons. This time he is adamant that until he doesn’t get a hike, he won’t be hosting the show, though there is no confirmation on the same."

If the reports are anything to go by, Salman Khan might get paid a total of Rs 1050 crore for the 16th season, since his earnings for the previous season were roughly Rs 350 crore.

During one of the press conferences, Salman Khan even disclosed that whenever he wants to resign, the producers somehow persuade him to remain the host. But it appears that this time is different.

Meanwhile, according to sources, the producers have approached 17 celebrities for Bigg Boss 16 and Bigg Boss OTT 2. It is unclear who will take the offer at this time. The makers of the reality show have reportedly approached Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Shivangi Joshi, Tina Dutta, Aarushi Dutta, Poonam Pandey, Shivam Sharma, Jay Dudhane, Munmun Dutta, Azma Fallah, Kat Christian, Jannat, Zubair, Faisal Shaikh, Kevin Almasifar, and Baseer Ali.

