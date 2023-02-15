MC Stan emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 16 on February 12. Bollywood superstar and Bigg Boss 16 host Salman Khan made the announcement at the grand finale. MC Stan’s victory ignited a heated debate online and left Bigg Boss 16 viewers divided. Many BB fans were expecting Shiv Thakare or Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to lift the trophy as they were “more active" and “entertaining" than Stan.

Soon after Stan was announced the winner of Bigg Boss 16, hashtag ‘undeserving winner’ began trending on Twitter, with fans expressing their displeasure. However, Stan is unfazed by the criticism, and fairly so. The rapper, who hails from Pune, enjoys a massive fan following. Despite his team not being active on social media during Stan’s stay inside the house, the rapper managed to lift the trophy. This is a proof that Stan has a fan following which goes beyond social media. However, now that the rapper is out of the Bigg Boss house, he has started posting on Instagram. And you will be surprised to know that Stan’s Bigg Boss 16 winning post with Salman Khan has received record-breaking likes and has even surpassed Virat Kohli’s recent posts in terms of popularity. This was highlighted by one of the fans of the rapper on social media. Stan’s photo with Salman has scored more than 6.8 million likes (at the time of writing this article).

Not just this, Stan’s winning post has also broken the record for being the most-liked post of any Bigg Boss winner. Sidharth Shukla, who was one of the most popular Bigg Boss winners of all time, has over one million likes on his winning post on Instagram. It shows Sidharth posing with his mother with Bigg Boss 13 trophy.

Tejasswi Prakash, who the Bigg Boss season 15, has over 1.3 million likes on her winning post which shows her posing with her parents and BB 15 trophy.

Meanwhile, MC Stan broke his silence on being called the “undeserving winner" in a recent interview with Indian Express.com. He said, “I honestly don’t care about them, mujhe fark nahi padta mama. I actually like people who get jealous. It’s a very natural emotion in a human being. One just needs to accept that this wasn’t meant for them. Just like most fans, I am also shocked but I do feel I deserved to win."

