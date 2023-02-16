Rapper MC Stan has had one helluva week. He made history by becoming the first rapper to have won Bigg Boss, lifting the trophy of Bigg Boss 16. His popularity after the show’s end rose to a new level, with his Bigg Boss 16 winning post receiving record-breaking likes and has even surpassed Virat Kohli’s recent posts in terms of popularity. He was also seen celebrating his win with Farah Khan and several Bigg Boss 16 contestants. While fans rejoice for him, they have also been curious about his relationship with his girlfriend Anam Shaikh, popularly known as his Buba.

Stan has managed to keep his personal life away from the spotlight. However, he did mention his girlfriend a couple of times on the show. Fans got a lot more curious about Anam when Stan’s mother appeared on the show last month. During her appearance in Bigg Boss 16 last month, the rapper’s mother revealed that while Stan was in the house, Buba visited her at their home. “Acchi ladki hai (she is a nice girl)," Stan’s mother said, speaking about his girlfriend. At the time, the contestants asked his mother if the rapper and Anam will marry next year. Stan’s mother had a sweet smile on her face and said God’s will.

Back in an episode that aired in December, MC Stan had revealed that he had gone to her house to asked for her hand but her parents disapproved of him. “Main 40-50 logon ko leke usske ghar pe gaya tha rishta leke.. Mene Uske parents ko bola ya toh izzat se rishta karado ya me bhaga ke leke jaunga ussko," he said at the time. “Cheeze bouth kharab hogai thi uske baad but ab thik hai".

Meanwhile, Salman surprised Stan in the finale episode by making him speak with his girlfriend. Stan was visibly shocked to hear her voice while Salman teased him. During the finale, Stan told her, “I was missing you," and she replied, “Trophy leke hi aana." We are sure she must be very proud of him after his win.

