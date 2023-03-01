Home » News » Movies » Bigg Boss 16's Archana Gautam Elated After Meeting Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Says 'Jab Tak Zindagi...'

Bigg Boss 16's Archana Gautam Elated After Meeting Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Says 'Jab Tak Zindagi...'

Archana Gautam met Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at the Indian National Congress Convention in Raipur, Chattisgarh.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: March 01, 2023, 11:49 IST

Mumbai, India

Archana Gautam meets Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Archana Gautam meets Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam recently met the General Secretary of the Indian National Congress, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and shared photos of the same on social media. She met the politician at the Indian National Congress Convention in Raipur, Chattisgarh. For the uninitiated, Archana joined INC in 2021 and got a ticket from Hastinapur for UP’s Legislative Assembly election in 2022. However, she lost to BJP’s Dinesh Khatik.

Sharing the photo with Gandhi, Archana wrote, “Meri Di meri Prerna @priyankagandhivadra ji 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Jab tak zindagi hai, yeh Archana aapki hai 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻"

Take a look:

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

Meanwhile, Archana Gautam recently had a reunion with her Bigg Boss friends. Last month, Bigg Boss Sunday special host Shekhar Suman hosted a small bash at the actor’s residence with Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Archana as guests. Archana took to Instagram to put out a couple of stunning pictures from the bash. In the first pic, Shekhar Suman is seen hugging Archana as she funnily tries to grab Shiv Thakare with Nimrit posing next to the lot. Next, we see smiling pics of Archana and Shekhar.

Archana was one of the finalists of Bigg Boss season 16.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: March 01, 2023, 11:49 IST
last updated: March 01, 2023, 11:49 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+24PHOTOS

Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Shraddha Kapoor, Ranveer Singh Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

+23PHOTOS

Gulmohar Screening: Manoj Bajpayee, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mira Nair, Mrunal Thakur, Babil Khan, Boman Irani Attend