Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia recently participated in Bigg Boss 16. During her stint in the show, the actress opened up about battling mental health and was seen breaking down several times. Days after the show’s finale, Nimrit talked at length about her mental health issues and revealed how it has ‘not been easy’ for her.

Nimrit shared how she surrounded herself with people ‘who genuinely care’ and those who ‘love me for who I am’. “It is an ongoing process and it has not been easy but it is something that with time one has to work on and I feel if you or anyone knows that someone is going through mental health issues, you must consult a psychiatrist or go for therapy and make sure you can make certain changes. Personally, I did all of this and surrounded myself with people who genuinely care about me. I invested in people who are not there for a reason but just the fact that they love me for who I am, without any judgements," she told E-Times.

The former Chhoti Sardarni actress also revealed how she used to keep herself busy with painting or reading to ‘calm her down’. However, she is now glad that she was able to pass that difficult phase in her life. “I am glad that I am able to get passed it. It’s been a long journey of one and a half two years but I am just happy that I am on the other side now," the actress added.

During the interaction, Nimrit also opened up about her weight issues and recalled the time when she ‘would not fit in any clothes’. “Small, medium toh dur ki baat hai, all of my clothes would be lying there redundant and I had to go and shop for a size that I have not been in for so long. I would just keep working out obsessively going on the weighing machine and checking my weight. I would get worried that Bigg Boss is going to just start and my weight is not dropping, she said.

Even in the Bigg Bos 16 house, Nimrit’s co-contestant often commented on her body weight. Asked about the same, Nimrit explained, “that’s how life is and that’s how people are and you can’t do anything."

