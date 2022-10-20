Bigg Boss 5 Fame Thamarai Selvi Takes You On Her ‘Dream House’ Tour

Thamarai Selvi was billed as one of the toughest contestants on Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5. The Bigg Boss fame is a famous drama artist in the region. She has also been featured in Bigg Boss Ultimate and Bigg Boss Jodigal with her husband. She recently shared a home tour on her YouTube channel.

The video opens with a drone shot of her village. Thamarai welcomes her fans and shows the exterior of the house. The walls of the house have been painted with vibrant colours. The traditional Tamil rangoli called Kolam can be seen at the gate. The actress showed from her sofa set, TV to her table fan and soft toys.

“Welcome to Senthil Andavar Illam, my dream house, where I come back after a busy day at work. For me, home is always the sweetest place to be in," read the caption to the video.

Here have a look at the full video of the House tour:

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Tamil 6 has been getting immense love from the audience. The show has been hosted by Kamal Hassan. This show recently had its first wild card entry. Myna Nandhini entered the house as the 21st contestant this Sunday. Amid the wild card entry, the fans have been demanding that Asal Kolar should be immediately evicted from the house for his behaviour towards female contestants.

This comes after a video of Asal rubbing the elbow part of his co-contestant Quincy while she was having a conversation with Vikraman.

The fans have started saying that the female contestants are not safe in the house and have criticised Asal for the way he behaved.

