Bigg Boss 7 Fame Kamya Punjabi All Set to Enter Politics: Reports

Television actress Kamya Panjabi has been a part of a number of successful TV shows. Her stint in Bigg Boss season 7 was also hailed by the audience. A couple of days back, the actress wrapped shooting for her super hit show, Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Kamya’s strong and stunning performance in the daily soap has won her accolades. While fans are wondering what her next project would be, a source informed ETimes that the actress is all set to take a big plunge and enter politics. It was revealed that Kamya has joined the Congress party and an announcement regarding her entry is likely to be made soon.

The report stated that Kamya always aspired to get into politics, but she could not take the big step earlier due to her work commitment and busy schedule. Now as her show Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki has wrapped up the actress is all set to make her debut in politics. However, there has been no confirmation from Kamya yet.

Earlier in an interview, Kamya shared that she cried a lot when the director announced pack-up for the show and she did not leave the set for a couple of hours. The actress said that even days have passed since the wrap up, but she continues to feel low. Calling Shakti a brand, Kamya stated that the show started on a beautiful note, and she is glad that it has ended on a high instead of being dragged unnecessarily. Kamya asserted that as many shows are returning with their second season, Shakti will also come back.

Kamya has been a part of showbiz for almost two decades now. Her successful projects include Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? and Beintehaa. The actress follows each season of Bigg Boss and remains quite active on Twitter.

