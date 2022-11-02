Bigg Boss 9 Kannada: Roopesh Ranjanna Packs His Bag After Tussle With Anupama

We can conclude that Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 has hit its peak, well almost. The reality show hosted by Kiccha Sudeepa remains in the top 5 of the TRP list. The wild card entries have once again put the previous contestants on their toes. No one wants to leave the chance to become the captain. In yet another captaincy task, Prashanth and Roopesh Ranjanna got involved in a tussle.

Bigg Boss made Anupama Gowda the instructor of the task as part of which a buzzer was kept in the garden area and a contestant was supposed to press it. The one pressing it first got the chance to fight for captaincy. The two main contestants for the task were Roopesh and Prashanth. In stage 1 of the task, Prashanth pressed the buzzer first. But in stage 2, both Prashanth and Roopesh pressed the buzzer together.

Despite that, Anupama Gowda announced Prashanth Sambargi as the winner of the task. This left Roopesh upset and infuriated and he alleged favouritism. Anupama was captured in the camera discussing that it was confusing to select one as both of them pressed at the same time.

A war of words between Anupama and Roopesh started. This even made Anupama cry but Roopesh made his mind clear. Roopesh collected his clothes and packed his bag. He asked Bigg Boss to open the gates so that he leaves the house.

Although during the heated conversation, Bigg Boss did not interfere. Whether Roopesh exited the show or is still in the game will be known in the latest episode of the Bigg Boss Kannada season 9.

