Bigg Boss 9 Kannada: Saniya Iyer Nominated For Eviction; Watch Promo

We all know Bigg Boss Kannada is back with its 9th season and fans are loving it. Host Kiccha Sudeep and the lovely contestants have been entertaining the audience since day 1. Like every other season, this has also been full of fun and every single contestant gives their best to entertain the audience.

Meanwhile, Saanya Iyer has been nominated for eviction this week.

Asking for all the love and support in the form of votes, a video, shared by Saniya Iyer’s Instagram handle, showed a fun sneak peek of the latest episode. While sharing the video, the caption said, “Back to back Manjas! Don’t miss it tonight at 9:30 pm. And please vote 100 times."

The video received over 50,000 views in just a few hours and fans have filled the comments section with so many fun comments.

Even as the nominations take place, the participants are seen engaging in quarrels and arguments. Prashanth Sambargi began the verbal war with Darsh Chandrappa and Aryavardhan on the first day. When Darsh and Divya Uruduga discussed Prashanth’s contentious history over breakfast, the disagreements turned ugly.

