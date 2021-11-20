Bigg Boss Day 49 Highlights: Karan Kundrra Upset Over Tejasswi-Vishal's Bond; Neha Bhasin Loses Calm

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s bond has remained rock-solid right since the beginning of the Bigg Boss Season 15. Their growing romance has kept everyone hooked to the show but change is the only constant in Bigg Boss. The increasing closeness between Tejasswi and Vishal Kotian has left Karan feeling betrayed.

Karan decided to confide in Umar Riaz and told him “Tejasswi shares a good bond with him. I know that. I could have reacted that why she is talking to him. I know she has a better future in that, she is going ahead in the game. She also knows that I don’t like him. I know she is playing her own game. I am fine with that. But when you start hiding things from people who you are close to then relationships start getting affected." Karan felt that Tejasswi is playing a smart game to race ahead in this contest. Umar later advised Karan to speak to Tejasswi about it.

Meanwhile, Neha Bhasin got into a major argument with Pratik Sehajpal after he asked her to shut up and leave the house during a conversation over kitchen duties. Nishant Bhat interjected and threw a dustbin in rage. He then yelled at Neha and asked her to shut up. This made Neha even more furious.

Advertisement

She got aggressive and charged at Nishant. She also blasted Pratik for speaking to her in a rude tone. She later broke down in the bathroom area. Since it was Neha’s birthday, the housemates brought a cake and celebrated the occasion. They asked Pratik to sort out all the differences with her.

Later, when Pratik and Neha were sitting in the garden area, the former said, “I am genuinely sorry for everything. I didn’t mean and want anything to happen that had happened. I am feeling guilty and you don’t understand what I am going through. I didn’t have any intention to fight with you. I feel bad about all the mean things said. I may be loud but I am not mean."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.