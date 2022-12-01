Bigg Boss Day 61 Highlights: Nimrit Calls Shalin 'Cheapster'; Ankit, Priyanka, Sumbul New Contenders for 'Raja-Rani'

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, Bigg Boss gives a chance to all the housemates to reclaim the lost Rs 25 lakh winning prize amount by announcing the task for the next ‘Raja’ or ‘Rani’ in the house. In the task, the Golden Guys will be inside a dummy golden helicopter placed in the garden area. Captain Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and the nominated contestant, MC Stan, are the sanchalaks of this task which comprises of six rounds.

In each round, the Golden Guys throw two sacks full of gold biscuits out of the chopper and the contestants must collect as many gold biscuits as they can and keep them in their respective safes. The contestant with maximum number of gold biscuits wins the round. Sumbul Touqeer Khan is declared the winner of the first round. Later, she is given an option to choose between the contendership for the next ‘Rani’ or passcode for a safe containing Rs 25 lakh. Sumbul decides to opt for contendership over prize money, which makes Archana Gautam angry leading to an ugly argument between the two. Ankit Gupta wins the second round and chooses to become the contender for the next ‘Raja’.

Week 10 Nominations Sumbul, Sajid, Tina, Priyanka, MC Stan, Shalin and Shiv Captain Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Tasks Contenders for the next Raja or Rani Results Ankit, Priyanka, Sumbul and Shalin become the contenders. Exits Notes Housemates fail to reclaim the lost Rs 25 lakh prize money.

Amidst all the arguments, Shalin Bhanot loses his cool when Nimrit declares Shiv Thakare the winner of the third round. When Nimrit tries to explain her decision to Shalin and asks as to why he is getting “so much hyper," he hits back at her, saying “I have a lot of problems, mere ko mental issue bhi hai, mere ko sab hai (I have mental issues, I have it all)." This triggers Nimrit and she has an emotional breadown. “Kisi ke depression ka mazak udate ho! Accha hua… Aapki asaliyat dikhi. (You are making fun of someone’s depression. This is your reality)," Nimrit yells at Shalin. Later, she cries inconsolably as she warns Shalin, “Next time, you bloody make fun of my mental health. I will show you…"

In the fourth round, Nimrit declares Shalin the winner, who decides to become the contender for the next ‘Raja’ in the house. The fifth round is won by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who also opts for contendership over prize money. Shiv and Soundarya Sharma, on the other hand, choose prize money over captaincy.

