Bigg Boss Day 75 Highlights: Nimrit, Shalin in Tears After Message from Family; Ankit Chooses Abdu's Captaincy

Archana Gautam got into a heated argument with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary once again. It all started with Priyanka kneading a separate dough for herself and Ankit because she didn’t want to have methi ka paratha for breakfast like the rest of the housemates.

Archana got upset that Priyanka saved some dough for herself for later at the expense of changing the dietary requirements of other housemates. While Priyanka was done with Archana’s interference in the kitchen, Archana was pleased with herself for apparently exposing Priyanka’s unfair kitchen practices.

Elsewhere, out of the three captains - Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer, and Soundarya Sharma, Tina pressed the buzzer in the living room first. She was awarded the power to decide the next contender for captaincy among the wildcard entrants Sreejita De and Vikkas Manaktala. Going by the bond Tina shares with Vikkas and Sreejita, it seems Tina might give Vikkas’s name for captaincy. It’s yet to be revealed though.

WEEK 11 Nominations Sajid Khan, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare Captain(s) Soundarya Sharma, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Tina Datta Tasks Captaincy Task Results Abdu Rozik becomes one of the contenders for captaincy. Exits NA Notes Tina Datta is awarded the power to decide the next contender for captaincy.

Meanwhile, the activity area of Bigg Boss house was converted into a magical library which awaited a few lucky contestants, who get to choose among three exciting wishes. Entry into this library must be earned through a task that divides the house into two teams - Team White and Team Black.

These teams must compete in the task that involves two members of each team making gold biscuits and the team that prepares the maximum number of biscuits wins the round. A member of the winning team will be granted access to the wish-granting library. The wishes include reading letters from family, what fans have to say and a chance to become captain of the house.

Shalin Bhanot and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia chose the letter from the family option and broke down into tears. While Ankit Gupta chose Abdu Rozik’s captaincy.

