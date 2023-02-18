Filmmaker and producer Ekta Kapoor’s digital reality show Lock Upp, which premiered Alt Balaji in February last year, turned out to be a huge success. Everyone enjoyed the show, and Munawar Faruqui was crowned the winner. Payal Rohatgi was named the show’s runner-up, and the series received a lot of positive feedback from the audiences.

Actress Kangana Ranaut made her OTT debut as the host of Lock Upp, where she guided the contestants and provided brief feedback on their journey and performance. Now, the show’s second season is all set to make a comeback and fans are excited about it. Following the first season, the contestants who appeared in it have also become quite popular.

The production work on Season 2 is in progress, according to the producers. A few reports claim that Bigg Boss 16 contestants Archana Gautam and Soundarya Sharma have been invited to participate in the new season of Lock Upp. However, there has been no official confirmation on the same.

Advertisement

Bigg Boss 16 was recently concluded and the contestants often remain in news for their new ventures. Almost all of the contestants have been offered one or more shows and music videos. Inside the house, contestants were given a direct opportunity through auditions from guests like Rohit Shetty and Ekta Kapoor.

Returning to the show, Lock Upp is a reality show similar to Big Boss wherein the contestants have to stay inside a jail. Now, the names Archana Gautam and Soundary Sharma have emerged for the show’s second season. Archana Gautam, one of the finalists on Bigg Boss 16, was a strong contestant on the reality show. If Archana shows up in Lock Upp Season 2, the joy of her fans will know no bounds.

Coming back to Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary became the second runner-up, and Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up of the show. The show was won by MC Stan with a massive number of votes.

Read all the Latest Movies News here