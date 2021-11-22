Bigg Boss Fame Arshi Khan Escapes Car Accident in Delhi, Hospitalised

Bigg Boss 11 fame Arshi Khan, escaped a major car accident in Delhi and was later hospitalised as per the latest reports. The actress who was shooting in Delhi was in a car when the accident happened near Malviya Nagar, Shivalik road, according to ETimes. A source close to the publication said, “Arshi was in a car. The accident happened near Malviya Nagar, Shivalik road in Delhi. The complete narration is yet not revealed. The actress was hospitalised."

Later, the actor’s family members confirmed it to the news outlet.

Arshi Khan, who is best known for her work in the TV show Ishq Mein Marjawan has also appeared in shows like Vish and Savitri Devi College & Hospital. The actress will be next seen in the Bollywood movie Trahimam.

The actress was a wildcard contestant in Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 14. She was seen in Bigg Boss 11. In that season, she had formed a good connection with Hiten Tejwani.

Meanwhile, Arshi has been practising her wrestling skills lately at CW Wrestling Academy, which has been launched by former WWE star and actor The Great Khali.

On the personal front, the television personality Arshi had claimed that she was going to get engaged with an Afghanistan cricketer in October this year, but things may change after the Taliban’s takeover of the country. Arshi, who was born in Afghanistan and moved to India when she was four years old, also expressed concerns over the situation in her homeland.

She told Zee News in August this year that her father had fixed her marriage with an Afghan cricketer and the duo was scheduled to exchange rings in October, but the change in Afghanistan has now cast a shadow of uncertainty over their future.

