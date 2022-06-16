Bigg Boss Fame Arshi Khan To Participate In Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa? Here's What We Know

Even though the upcoming season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has not been officially announced so far, it has been making headlines for a long time now. It is no secret that the makers of the celebrity dance reality show have already started approaching stars and if recent reports are to be believed, Bigg Boss 14 fame Arshi Khan has been confirmed as one of the contestants for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

“Actress Arshi Khan has been a confirmed contestant on the upcoming dance reality TV show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. The actress has also signed a contract with the makers. Arshi has also charged a huge amount for doing the show," a source cited by E-Times claimed.

Model-actor Arshi Khan earlier participated in Bigg Boss 11. She was later also introduced in the 14th season of Salman Khan’s controversial reality show as one of the challengers. Last year, it was also reported that Arshi will be participating in a Swayamvar-based reality show to find a groom for herself. However, it did not work out. Arshi later talked about the same and said that she was in no hurry to find a partner for herself. “I’m happy that finally, the Swayamvar show is happening. I’m also happy that one of the best Bollywood singers will be finding his bride on it. I will wait for the next year. I’m not in hurry to be in a relationship or to get married. My team was in talks with the makers but I couldn’t manage to find time," Arshi had said as quoted by E-Times.

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that Nikki Tamboli has also been approached for Jhalak Dhikla Jaa 10. Last month, E-Times reported that Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi fame Erica Fernandes and Naagin fame Adaa Khan have been approached by the makers of Jhalak Jikhhla Jaa season 10.

The last season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa aired in 2016. It was judged by Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Ganesh Hegde. Manish Paul hosted the show.

