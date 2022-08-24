Bigg Boss Fame Ganesh Venkatraman to Star Alongside Thalapathy Vijay in Varisu?

Bigg Boss fame Ganesh Venkatraman has reportedly been roped in to star in Varisu. The deal between the makers and Ganesh is said to have been finalised. Ganesh has some commitments that he will wrap in a few weeks. After that, he will commence the shoot for Varisu. While he will be seen playing a supporting role in the upcoming Tamil film, details about his character have not been revealed yet.

Ganesh Venkatraman was previously seen in films like Unnaipol Oruvan, Theeya Velai Seiyyanum Kumaru and Thani Oruvan. He made his debut in the Tamil film industry with Abhiyum Naanum. In Abhiyum Naanum, Ganesh shared the screen space with Prithviraj Sukumar, Prakash Raj, Trisha, Elango and Aishwarya, among others. The film was directed by Radha Mohan.

Apart from movies, Ganesh was also seen in television shows such as Antariksh and Mayavi. The serial Mayavi was the first 3D Telugu serial to ever air. Ganesh also appeared in Bigg Boss, hosted by Kamal Haasan. He emerged as the third runner on the reality show. During his stint, Ganesh was widely appreciated by the audience for his behaviour and credibility in the house.

Now, Ganesh Venkatraman is all set to star alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Thalapathy Vijay in Varisu. Directed by Vamshi Baidipalli, the film is touted to be an emotional family drama. In the movie, Vijay will be playing the role of an app developer. In addition to Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, Varisu also boasts of Prakash Raj, Yogi Babu, Sarath Kumar, Jayasudha, Prabhu, Shaam, Meka Srikanth and Sangeeta Krish. On the management front, Varisu is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish’s Shri Venkateshwara Creations.

It is speculated that the Thalapathy Vijay-starrer will be released on Pongal 2023. Sources close to Varisu also suggest that the movie will be dubbed in various languages. Recently, the makers unveiled Vijay’s first look from Varisu on social media. In the poster, the South superstar is sporting an intense look as he donned a grey plaid three-piece suit.

