Bigg Boss Kannada fame Niveditha Gowda is enjoying her married life with rapper Chandan Shetty, whorecently toured Paris for a music show and bought several dresses and gifts for his wife. The actress, on her Youtube channel, shared her happiness and the gifts that Chandan bought for her from France. In the 13-minute video, the actress revealed all the outfits that Chandan bought for her.

In the video, she revealed that she loves butterflies and Chandan has gifted her two butterfly chains with her favourite perfume bottle. As the video progress, Niveditha opens her dresses purchased by Chandan for his lady love. She also shares her views on the outfit as how she will rate them and when she can wear them. Along with a chain, Niveditha gifted her a pink colour glass butterfly bracelet.

Among all the dresses that Chandan bought, it seems that what she loved most was a golden colour bodycon. Mrs Shetty said that she always wished to have one and finally it has been gifted by her husband. While recording the video, it was clear from Niveditha’s face that she was so happy to receive these gifts.

Advertisement

Nivedita Gowda started her career as a model. She participated in many shoots for different brands and afterwards made appearances in many TV advertisements. She made her television debut in Kannada in 2017 when she took part in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5. She ultimately progressed in the TV reality show and was one of the finalists. She also participated in the reality game show Kannadada Kotyadhipathi in addition to Bigg Boss Kannada 5.

Read all the Latest Movies News here