Bigg Boss Fame Pavitra Punia Says Marriage With Eijaz Khan Will Be...

Popular reality show Bigg Boss is known for the romance that brews inside the house as much as it is known for controversial fights. Almost every season has churned out a couple, whose romance started inside the house. While some get dusted inside the house itself, others continue the relationship outside as well. However, one of the Bigg Boss couple’s romance soon culminates in marriage. We are talking about Bigg Boss 14 couple Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia.

Pavitra Punia, who was most recently seen in Ishq ki Dastaan: Naagmani, had a few months back shared a picture of Eijaz Khan proposing to her and has since then been riddled with questions about when they are getting married.

Talking to ETimes recently, Pavitra said the wedding will not be planned but will happen all of a sudden. She promised to let the world know when the marriage happens. It is noteworthy that she is already in a live-in-relationship with Eijaz Khan.

Talking about how it takes effort from both sides to make a relationship work, she said, “My parents quarrel occasionally, but they also share and demonstrate their love for one another again thereafter, as I have witnessed. In a similar vein, my relationship with Eijaz has its ups and downs. No relationship is a walk in the park, and if you want it to be easy, you have to put some effort into it. It takes a lot of work from both parties to make it work".

Eijaz and Pavitra initially used to have a lot of fights in the Bigg Boss house but over time the love-hate relationship turned completely to that of love. While Pavitra was eliminated from the house, Eijaz himself walked out of the house because of his prior work commitments.

