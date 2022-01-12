Bigg Boss Fame Shivani Narayanan Bags Her 2nd Film, To Play Cop In Ponram’s Next

Shivani Narayanan, who rose to fame from Bigg Boss Tamil season 4, has bagged her second film. The actor survived on the reality show for nearly 100 days and was a strong contender for the trophy. She marked her television debut in 2016 with Pagal Nilavu and also appeared in Saravanan Meenatchi and Jodi Fun Unlimited. Shivani also played a dual role in the serial Rettai Roja.

She got her first big film break with Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram, shooting for which is underway. According to Indiaglitz, Shivani has bagged her second film in which she will be working with director Ponram.

Tentatively titled VJS46, the upcoming film is backed by Sun Pictures with Imman scoring the music. Shivani, who will play the role of a cop in the film, shared a photo with the filmmaker and captioned it, “Glad to work with the coolest director". The actor is seen dressed as a cop as she shares a wide smile, posing for the photo.

Earlier, Shivani gave a glimpse of her new cop avatar on Instagram.

As per the report, the film will star Anu Keerthi Vas, Vijay Sethupathi and Pugazh. Two schedules have concluded with the third currently underway.

Speaking of Shivani’s first film, Vikram is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Led by Kamal Haasan, the film stars Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and Kalidas Jayaram in key roles. Narain, Antony Varghese and Arjun Das are also part of the project. The film is slated for a theatrical release on March 31, 2022.

