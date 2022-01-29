Bigg Boss Finale: Raqesh Bapat Hints At Engagement With Shamita Shetty; Salman Khan Teases Them

On the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15, Raqesh Bapat hinted at a possible engagement with his girlfriend Shamita Shetty soon. The ‘Tum Bin’ actor had appeared on the show along with Shamita’s mother Sunanda Shetty and best friend Akanksha Mahotra to show his support for her.

During the episode, host Salman Khan asked Raqesh if he wanted to share anything with Shamita. Before Raqesh could speak anything, Akanksha interjected, “I love you (Shamita) and can’t wait to see you with the trophy soonest." Following this, Raqesh took the mic from Akanksha and said, “Shamita, she loves you but I love you more. Your mom has become my best friend. You did such a fabulous job. You have surprised everyone. It’s outstanding. Hats off to you! I was missing you a lot. I just couldn’t be with you, feel you, touch you, hug you."

Salman suddenly stopped Raqesh and quipped, “One should not talk about such things in front of mom. Your kidney stone was just removed." Salman was referring to Raqesh’s recent surgery for which he had to exit Bigg Boss 15 midway.

Furthermore, Shamita spoke about how secure she feels with Raqesh and professed her love for him. “I love him and I’m very secure in my relationship," Shamita told Salman. An excited Salman then asked Shamita’s mother if she approved of the relationship, and she replied, “Anything that makes her happy, makes us happy."

Later, Salman jokingly said, “Ab toh iska stone bhi nahi raha kidney mein (Now he no longer has a stone in his kidney)." “Sir stone kahin aur laga dunga main," Raqesh wittily replied, even as he seemingly hinted at his engagement with Shamita after the show. To this, Salman said, “Waah kal ka besabari se dono ko intezaar hai (Wow, they both are eagerly waiting for Sunday)."

After four months, Bigg Boss 15 is coming to an end. The show’s grand finale will continue on Sunday from 8 pm onwards on Colors TV. Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhat are competing for the title.

