Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Winner Manju Pavagada Shares Glimpses From His Dubai Vacation

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 winner Manju Pavagada is taking a break from his work and currently enjoying his vacation in Dubai. He has kept his fans updated with his shenanigans by sharing glimpses of his getaway on Instagram.

Manju was announced the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 last year. He took home the trophy and a cash prize of Rs 53 lakh.

Now, let’s take a look at Manju’s Dubai diaries.

Here, Manju is seen striking a pose in his casual best, a white shirt, brown shorts and a pair of sneakers. “Be positive," he captioned the post.

Here are some more snaps from Manju’s vacation:

Manju defeated his co-contestant Aravind KP in the finale of Bigg Boss Kannada 8. Upon bagging the title, he dedicated his victory to the team of Majaa Bharatha, the film which got him into the limelight.

“I am very excited and happy ever since I won the title. I have had non-stop phone calls and had no time to sleep at all. My mind is just filled with the intoxication and excitement of the win. I don’t have any other thoughts running in my mind as of now. I am not able to even think of what’s to be done next in life, as of now," he told ETimes in an interview.

Manju reportedly grew up in a small town in Karnataka called Pavagada. He moved to Bengaluru to pursue his dream of becoming an actor. Not many know that before making a mark in the film industry, he used to work at a petrol pump. Manju is also a theatre artist and aspires to stay in the cinema business.

After the success of Majaa Bharata, he got a few roles in movies. He appeared in Ramarjuna, which is the first Kannada commercial entertainer to hit screens in 2021. The film starred Anish Tejeshwar, Rangayana Raghu, Sharath Lohithaswha, Hanumantha Goru, Arjuna Balaraj, Rajubhalvadi, and Swathi. The film was released on January 29, 2021. He also acted in Shiva Rajkumar’s Bhajarangi 2, which is a sequel to the blockbuster movie Bhajarangi, as well as in the film Love you 2.

