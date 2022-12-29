Bigg Boss Kannada 9: After Aravind KP, Vasuki Vaibhav Enters The Show As Guest

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 has chosen to include former participants as special guests during the show’s last week. Aravind KP made an appearance on Wednesday’s episode. Next, ex-contestant Vasuki Vaibhav is all set to enter the house. The show’s promo, which Colors Kannada posted, shows Vasuki making an unexpected entrance in the Bigg Boss house. The contestant from season 7 is seen lurking and pulling jokes on the finalists. What drew everyone’s attention was his reunion with Deepika Das, who, together with Vaibhav, was a finalist in season 7.

It was Deepika, who wanted to see him. During the wish-granting task, the actress asked Bigg Boss to bring Vasuki to the show.

Advertisement

In the promo clip, Vasuki can be seen interacting with the finalists. He encouraged them and made the atmosphere fun by singing, dancing and cracking jokes. Overall, it was obvious that the former contestant enjoyed his time as a guest. Before the grand finale, the singer-composer had offered his support to finalist Deepika. Vasuki used his social media account to praise Deepika for her uniqueness and had asked supporters to cast their votes for the actress.

Five contenders have advanced to the final till now. This Friday and Sunday, the grand finale of Bigg Boss Kannada will be shown in two parts. Host Kiccha Sudeep will unveil the audience’s choice in a formal ceremony that will also include the house’s expelled residents.

Read all the Latest Movies News here